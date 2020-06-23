The money will be used to fund AAHK’s capital expenditure, including the Three-runway System, and for general corporate purposes, it says. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong airport operator receives US$4.9 billion in loans from 21 banks, says amount shows confidence in city’s aviation sector
- AAHK says it had to raise financing amount from initially planned HK$20 billion because of overwhelming demand from banks
- Support shows confidence in AAHK, prospects of Hong Kong International Airport, chairman says
Topic | Aviation
