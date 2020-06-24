A restaurant at Pacific Place in Admiralty was full of people having lunch on June 18, reflecting eased social distancing rules. Photo: May Tse
Sun Hung Kai malls to give away nearly US$1 million in cash vouchers to woo back coronavirus-wary shoppers
- Sun Hung Kai will hand out HK$10,000 worth of cash vouchers to the biggest shoppers at its malls
- Mall operators rewriting the playbook to get coronavirus-worried shoppers back into stores
