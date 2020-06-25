A woman reads a notice posted at Victoria’s Secret that it has closed its flagship store in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Business

Victoria’s Secret, known for its seductive lingerie, closes flagship store in Causeway Bay as Covid-19 upends tourism

  • Greek jeweller Folli Follie shut all of its shops including in Hong Kong earlier this month
  • Announcement is latest grim news for city’s landlords
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 1:56pm, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman reads a notice posted at Victoria’s Secret that it has closed its flagship store in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE