Stephen Chow, Hong Kong’s King of Comedy, has mortgaged his home at The Peak in March. He directed blockbuster action comedy Kung Fu Hustle in 2004. Photo: Getty
Kung Fu Hustle’s Stephen Chow mortgages The Peak house where HSBC’s Taipan House once stood
- Stephen Chow mortgages 12 Pollock’s Path on The Peak for a loan of undisclosed amount from JPMorgan Chase
- Filmmaker bought the site from creditor banks in 2004 and redeveloped it into four houses with separate addresses
