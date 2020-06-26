The official residence of the US government’s top representative in Hong Kong at n 3 Barker Road on The Peak on 19 June 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
A rare 999-year leasehold in world’s costliest city makes US government one of Hong Kong’s biggest foreign real estate owners
- The US government owns a portfolio of villas, luxury flats in Hong Kong estimated at up to HK$41 billion, making it one of the city’s biggest foreign real estate owners
- The crown jewel of America’s ownership is the site of its Consulate General’s office, a leasehold plot that was extended in 1999 to last for almost a millennium, valued at HK$24.7 billion in the world’s costliest commercial district
Topic | Hong Kong property
