Hong Kong’s more flexible rules will continue to attract property management companies looking to list, an analyst says. Photo: AFP
Record number of Chinese property management companies expected to flock to Hong Kong for IPOs this year
- Segment is countercyclical compared with other industries, especially in economic downturns and shocks such as the pandemic, industry insiders and experts say
- The average stock price of 27 property management companies listed in Hong Kong has gained 53.7 per cent since the start of this year
