Hong Kong’s more flexible rules will continue to attract property management companies looking to list, an analyst says. Photo: AFP
Record number of Chinese property management companies expected to flock to Hong Kong for IPOs this year

  • Segment is countercyclical compared with other industries, especially in economic downturns and shocks such as the pandemic, industry insiders and experts say
  • The average stock price of 27 property management companies listed in Hong Kong has gained 53.7 per cent since the start of this year
Topic |   China property
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 3:00pm, 26 Jun, 2020

