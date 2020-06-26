A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 23, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng Index on track for second straight session of losses on concerns about prolonged virus impact and US-China jitters

  • Select new economy stocks including Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan Dianping see profit taking
  • Property and gaming stocks among losers in early trading, while YTO Express International soared
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:18pm, 26 Jun, 2020

