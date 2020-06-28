Rare whisky is among luxury assets that attract some wealthy investors. Here, a Bonhams porter shows the bottle of Macallan Valerio Adamai 1926 whisky, which sold for £700,000 (about US$868,500) at auction in Edinburgh on October 3, 2018. A £148,000 sales premium was added on top of its price. Photo: AFP
Will Hong Kong’s wealthy investors develop a taste for rare whisky? This private equity fund thinks so
- Rare whisky is one of the hottest luxury assets bought and sold by the rich, index shows
- Rare Single Malts aims to raise nearly US$25 million in Hong Kong and elsewhere to invest in mostly casks of whisky to hold and sell later
Topic | Diamonds as an Investment
Rare whisky is among luxury assets that attract some wealthy investors. Here, a Bonhams porter shows the bottle of Macallan Valerio Adamai 1926 whisky, which sold for £700,000 (about US$868,500) at auction in Edinburgh on October 3, 2018. A £148,000 sales premium was added on top of its price. Photo: AFP