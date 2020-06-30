People in face masks visit Sensoji temple in Tokyo on June 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak has pushed japan’s economy towards recession. Photo: AFP
Institutional investors hunt for Japanese property bargains as coronavirus tips the country into economic recession
- Sentiment in Japan’s real estate sector remains positive, with investors hoping bargains will emerge as hoteliers and other owners sell off cheap to raise much-needed cash
- There is, however, a mismatch between the expectations of bargain hunters and the relatively small number of forced sellers actually in the market, says CBRE
People in face masks visit Sensoji temple in Tokyo on June 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak has pushed japan’s economy towards recession. Photo: AFP