Workers are seen at a welding robots production workshop at the Tangshan Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks rise after better-than-expected China factory data signals continued though slow recovery

  • Hang Seng Index on track for only second monthly gain in 2020, though it remains down about 14 per cent for the year
  • China’s better-than-expected June PMI shows economic recovery accelerating
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Iris OuyangDeb Price
Iris Ouyang and Deb Price

Updated: 11:54am, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers are seen at a welding robots production workshop at the Tangshan Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE