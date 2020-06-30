Workers are seen at a welding robots production workshop at the Tangshan Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong, China stocks rise after better-than-expected China factory data signals continued though slow recovery
- Hang Seng Index on track for only second monthly gain in 2020, though it remains down about 14 per cent for the year
- China’s better-than-expected June PMI shows economic recovery accelerating
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Workers are seen at a welding robots production workshop at the Tangshan Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua