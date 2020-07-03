A woman wearing a face mask walks past an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the city’s stock exchange on June 16. Stocks have endured a roller coaster first half of the year, surging in the second quarter after a difficult start to 2020. Photo: AP
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Between the coronavirus, trade war and more, financial markets have had an extraordinary six months. What’s next?

  • The year has so far been one where narrative finance, rather than a command of economic or financial fundamentals, has guided asset prices
  • There is no reason the third quarter should be as extraordinary as the first two, but it would take a brave investor to bet on it being uneventful
Richard Harris
Richard Harris

Updated: 3:51am, 3 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask walks past an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the city’s stock exchange on June 16. Stocks have endured a roller coaster first half of the year, surging in the second quarter after a difficult start to 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE