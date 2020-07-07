UK property is expected to be a major focus in the second half of 2020 for Asia Bankers Club, which focuses on marketing overseas property to professionals in the banking industry. Photo: AFP
UK’s offer of a citizenship path for Hongkongers reignites demand for London homes
- The number of inquiries about UK property has increase recently, Asia Bankers Club, Knight Frank say
- Some clients have stopped Canada applications, refinanced homes to take advantage of UK plan: immigration expert
Topic | International Property
UK property is expected to be a major focus in the second half of 2020 for Asia Bankers Club, which focuses on marketing overseas property to professionals in the banking industry. Photo: AFP