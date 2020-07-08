The cheapest home on offer in Redhill is currently going for HK$67 million, according to Ricacorp Properties. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse’s former home sells for US$1.8 million loss, casts shadow on city’s luxury housing market
- House in The Redhill Peninsula sells for ‘shocking price’ of HK$60 million
- The national security law and social unrest have cooled the market, agent says
