In 1996, Wu married former Hong Kong actress and singer Veronica Yip. Photo: SCMP Handout
Grocery tycoon husband of former adult film star Veronica Yip files for bankruptcy in the US
- Jeffrey Wu made the application at the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York, owing nearly US$50 million out of his own pocket, according to the filing
- His wife, a former Miss Asia runner-up, became famous in Hong Kong for her roles in sexually themed adult films in the 1990s
Topic | Food and Drinks
In 1996, Wu married former Hong Kong actress and singer Veronica Yip. Photo: SCMP Handout