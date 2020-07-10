Hong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Airlines defers US$24 million in semi-annual interest payments on bond, raises doubts over repayment of mounting debt
- Airline notifies bondholders that it will defer payment on US$683 million perceptual bond
- Interest rate jumps by five percentage points to 12.125 per cent due to deferral
