Hong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFEHong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Hong Kong Airlines defers US$24 million in semi-annual interest payments on bond, raises doubts over repayment of mounting debt

  • Airline notifies bondholders that it will defer payment on US$683 million perceptual bond
  • Interest rate jumps by five percentage points to 12.125 per cent due to deferral
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:02am, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFEHong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Airlines must now bear the burden of a higher interest rate, which increases its debt burden. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE