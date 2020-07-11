Buyers queuing up for Wheelock’s Koko Hills flats on 11 July 2020. Photo: May TseBuyers queuing up for Wheelock’s Koko Hills flats on 11 July 2020. Photo: May Tse
Buyers queuing up for Wheelock’s Koko Hills flats on 11 July 2020. Photo: May Tse
Buyers shrug aside Covid-19 relapse for Wheelock’s Koko Hills flats in Lam Tin, giving legs to Hong Kong’s home bull run

  • Wheelock Properties sold 85 flats at the Koko Hills project in Lam Tin at 6:30pm, or 53 per cent of the 160 units offered, with nine buyers bidding for each available unit
  • At Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O, CK Asset managed to clear 97 of 285 apartments in the third round of sales at its Sea To Sky complex
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:12pm, 11 Jul, 2020

