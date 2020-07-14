Workers wear smart helmets at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ construction site in Kwun Tong. Photo: Lam Ka-singWorkers wear smart helmets at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ construction site in Kwun Tong. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
Workers wear smart helmets at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ construction site in Kwun Tong. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
Business

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ use of ‘smart helmets’ for construction workers cuts down accidents at its construction site to zero

  • Industry observers say although safety awareness levels are improving at construction sites, a lot more can be done to reduce accidents further
  • ‘Smart helmets’ designed by SHKP subsidiary SmarTone can trigger an alert if workers wear them improperly, track their locations and monitor vital signs
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:45am, 14 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers wear smart helmets at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ construction site in Kwun Tong. Photo: Lam Ka-singWorkers wear smart helmets at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ construction site in Kwun Tong. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
Workers wear smart helmets at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ construction site in Kwun Tong. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
READ FULL ARTICLE