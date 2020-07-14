Estate agents’ boards outside a property in London. Photo: ReutersEstate agents’ boards outside a property in London. Photo: Reuters
Business

UK’s stamp duty holiday likely to entice more Hong Kong home buyers fleeing security law

  • Inquiries from Hongkongers looking to move to London and other British cities has climbed in the wake of the easing of visa restrictions, and is likely to climb further
  • The anticipated surge in interest even prompted one London-based agent to take on Cantonese translators and a lifestyle advisor to help Hongkongers settle in
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:37am, 14 Jul, 2020

