An aerial view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, home to Tencent, ZTE and DJI and other home-grown technology behemoths. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen toughens local residency requirements to douse ‘violent surge’ in China’s hottest residential market
- Shenzhen pours cold water on red-hot residential market amid a 41 per cent jump in transactions this year
- Local government analyst predicts prices are likely retreat in the second half, but will not plunge
Topic | Shenzhen
An aerial view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, home to Tencent, ZTE and DJI and other home-grown technology behemoths. Photo: Martin Chan