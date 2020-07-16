JLL predicts Central office rent will fall by up to 30 per cent this year as the amount of vacant office space continues to rise. Photo: Reuters
Chinese firms seeking Hong Kong listings amid US hostility may help buoy flagging office rental market as space the size of Lippo Centre abandoned
- Mainland firms embarking on secondary stock listings in the city amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington may absorb some of the pain as abandoned office space soars to 18-year high
- In first half of 2020, tenants bailed on 1.3 million sq ft of office space – the size of Admiralty’s Lippo Centre – as they tried to cut costs to stay afloat
