A TCL factory in Huizhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province. The city has witnessed a spate of investments in recent months. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese machinery giant Sinomach to build US$28.6 billion smart industrial estate in Greater Bay Area manufacturing hub Huizhou
- The 708 square kilometre site for the project is located in south-eastern Huizhou, close to Shenzhen and the coast
- Company aims to elevate the quality of Huizhou’s industrial development
Topic | Greater Bay Area
A TCL factory in Huizhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province. The city has witnessed a spate of investments in recent months. Photo: Bloomberg