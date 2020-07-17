The interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: HandoutThe interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
The interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Business

Sun Hung Kai Properties adopts premium pricing strategy for Regency Bay, tags it 40 per cent higher than new projects in Tuen Mun

  • Regency Bay residential development in Tuen Mun is priced at HK$17,377 (US$2,241) per square foot after discount
  • Flats at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma by the Sea, launched in May, are 38.5 per cent cheaper than Regency Bay
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:31am, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: HandoutThe interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
The interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE