The interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Sun Hung Kai Properties adopts premium pricing strategy for Regency Bay, tags it 40 per cent higher than new projects in Tuen Mun
- Regency Bay residential development in Tuen Mun is priced at HK$17,377 (US$2,241) per square foot after discount
- Flats at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma by the Sea, launched in May, are 38.5 per cent cheaper than Regency Bay
Topic | Hong Kong property
The interior of a show unit at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout