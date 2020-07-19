A coastal view of Huizhou in China’s southern province of Guangdong. The Greater Bay Area city is being pitched as a retirement destination for Hong Kong’s elderly citizens. Photo: SCMP Handout
Escaping from Hong Kong misery? ‘China’s Miami’ in Huizhou beckons to retirees 90 minutes away from border
- Huizhou in Guangdong province is 90 minutes from Kowloon, is being pitched as an option for elderly citizens seeking escape from Hong Kong’s hardships
- The city is riding on the crest of Beijing’s blueprint to transform the bay area into an economic powerhouse on its own
