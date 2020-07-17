The interior view of the Terminal 2 of the second phase of the Haikou Meilan International Airport expansion project in Haikou on July 6, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Meilan airport completes expansion to double its capacity to receive travellers and holidaymakers in ‘China’s Hawaii’
- The airfield’s capacity will be doubled to receive 45 million passengers and 600,000 tonnes of cargo every year by 2035
- An Airbus A380 operated by China Southern Airlines and a Boeing 737-800 by Hainan Airlines from Guangzhou to Haikou will land on August 1 in the expanded airfield as the test flight
Topic | Hainan
