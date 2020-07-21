01:38
UK offers Hongkongers with BN(O) passports path to citizenship after new national security law
Hongkongers’ interest in overseas property elsewhere has more than halved after UK announced BN(O) policy, immigration consultants say
- Applications for emigration to Canada and Taiwan most affected by the UK’s announcement on July 1, consultant says
- Some Hong Kong residents still expected to favour Portugal, while Cyprus and Greece remain attractive options
