Will the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: Shutterstock
Can the national security law dim a rare bright spot in Hong Kong’s property market?
- A CBRE survey indicates investors in Asia-Pacific region are likely to pour more money into data-centre assets in 2020
- The outlook is clouded by concerns over the national security law, after the exit of TikTok and, potentially, other global social media operators
