Will the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: ShutterstockWill the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: Shutterstock
Will the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Can the national security law dim a rare bright spot in Hong Kong’s property market?

  • A CBRE survey indicates investors in Asia-Pacific region are likely to pour more money into data-centre assets in 2020
  • The outlook is clouded by concerns over the national security law, after the exit of TikTok and, potentially, other global social media operators
Topic |   5050
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:24am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Will the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: ShutterstockWill the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: Shutterstock
Will the departure of TikTok from Hong Kong erode the allure of the data centre segment? Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE