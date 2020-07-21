Esquel Group’s automatic sleeve plackets sewing machine, which enables one worker to operate two machines that leads to a 100 per cent productivity gain. Photo: HandoutEsquel Group’s automatic sleeve plackets sewing machine, which enables one worker to operate two machines that leads to a 100 per cent productivity gain. Photo: Handout
Esquel Group, garment supplier to Tommy Hilfiger and Nike, says it’s seeking to overturn US sanction on its Xinjiang plant

  • Esquel Group, which has three cotton mills in Xinjiang region with the capacity to produce 200,000 spindles of cotton a year, or 1 per cent of the region’s capacity, said it has never used forced labour
  • The company, which has invested US$160 million in Xinjiang since 1995, said 14 per cent of its 420 ethnic-Uygur employees have been with Esquel for more than 10 years, and 16 of them have been on staff for two decades
Topic |   US-China relations
Peggy Sito
Updated: 5:17pm, 21 Jul, 2020

