Home prices in Huizhou saw the second-biggest gains in mainland China, climbing 6.7 per cent between March and June. Photo: SCMP HandoutHome prices in Huizhou saw the second-biggest gains in mainland China, climbing 6.7 per cent between March and June. Photo: SCMP Handout
Tighter rules, sky-high prices in Shenzhen will send homebuyers flocking to ‘investor paradise’ Huizhou, say analysts

  • Huizhou, in southern Guangdong province, has seen home prices soar but it remains far more affordable than nearby Shenzhen where new restrictions have made buying harder
  • The journey time between the two bay area cities is set to be halved next year, making Huizhou’s booming property market an even more attractive option for Shenzhen investors
Topic |   China property
Sandy Li

Updated: 7:13am, 22 Jul, 2020

