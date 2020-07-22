Few visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s biggest shopping centre Harbour City offers rent concessions and shocks tenants with lease renewal terms
- Tenants at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui have a July 24 deadline to accept the retail landlord’s terms or forego rent concessions
- Some have expressed discontent and shock over the tactic, given the state of the industry and a third wave of coronavirus cases hobbling the economy
