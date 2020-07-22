Few visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. ChengFew visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Few visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Business

Hong Kong’s biggest shopping centre Harbour City offers rent concessions and shocks tenants with lease renewal terms

  • Tenants at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui have a July 24 deadline to accept the retail landlord’s terms or forego rent concessions
  • Some have expressed discontent and shock over the tactic, given the state of the industry and a third wave of coronavirus cases hobbling the economy
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:45am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Few visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. ChengFew visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Few visitors were seen at the Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the coronavirus outbreak in this picture taken in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE