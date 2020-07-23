Pan’s 13,854 sq ft home in Deep Water Bay cost him HK$2.5 billion in 2017. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Billionaire chairman of indebted property firm Goldin, Hong Kong ‘shop king’ among investors disposing of assets on the cheap to pay debt
- Billionaire Pan Sutong of Goldin Financial takes out second and third mortgage on Deep Water Bay home
- Tang Shing-bor denies selling Prince Edward property for discount, but market watchers say latest asking price represents a 25 per cent rebate
Topic | Hong Kong property
