Li Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix WongLi Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Li Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset makes first step in rescue of distressed Hong Kong developer Goldin as hostile creditors seize assets

  • Troubled developer adds an executive from CK Asset to its board for financial and restructuring advice after creditors swoop in to seize its assets
  • ‘We will actively study Goldin’s financial and debt status,’ CK Asset says in media statement
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 7:14am, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix WongLi Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Li Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE