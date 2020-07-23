Li Ka-shing meets the media before the CK Group annual dinner in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in January 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset makes first step in rescue of distressed Hong Kong developer Goldin as hostile creditors seize assets
- Troubled developer adds an executive from CK Asset to its board for financial and restructuring advice after creditors swoop in to seize its assets
- ‘We will actively study Goldin’s financial and debt status,’ CK Asset says in media statement
