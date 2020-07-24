Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong outperforms global gateway cities as favoured investment destination for property over US$10 million
- Hong Kong registered 60 property sales worth over US$10 million in the first half, 61 per cent lower than a year earlier amid global headwinds
- Although Hong Kong’s luxury property is seen as a good store of value, prices of top tier real estate is likely to fall by 10 to 15 per cent this year
Topic | Hong Kong property
Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa