Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy IssaLuxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Hong Kong outperforms global gateway cities as favoured investment destination for property over US$10 million

  • Hong Kong registered 60 property sales worth over US$10 million in the first half, 61 per cent lower than a year earlier amid global headwinds
  • Although Hong Kong’s luxury property is seen as a good store of value, prices of top tier real estate is likely to fall by 10 to 15 per cent this year
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy IssaLuxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE