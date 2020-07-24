Aerial view of Kai Tak where Goldin Financial is selling its residential plot. Photo: Martin Chan
Is Hong Kong’s ‘Superman’ the mystery buyer of cash-strapped Goldin’s Kai Tak waterfront residential site?
- Goldin strikes a deal to park its Kai Tak residential site with the help of mystery lifeline provider at a cost of HK$853 million
- Deal gives Goldin immediate cash to repay debt and renew its loan facility to alleviate a cash crunch and fend of creditors
Topic | Hong Kong property
