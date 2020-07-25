Potential home buyers line up at the sales office of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) to bid for 108 units of the Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun on 25 July 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers shrug aside coronavirus relapse to snap up SHKP’s Regency Bay flats in Tuen Mun
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) sold 100 flats, or nearly 93 per cent of the 108 units on offer at its Regency Bay project, as of 4pm
- More than 1,700 people submitted bids at the launch, or nearly 16 people for each available flat.
