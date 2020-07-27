The Cabot houses Morgan Stanley's headquarters in London. Photo: HandoutThe Cabot houses Morgan Stanley's headquarters in London. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Link Reit announces entry to Europe with US$487.5 million acquisition of Morgan Stanley’s London home

  • The Cabot in Canary Wharf acquired at discount of 0.4 per cent
  • Acquisition is ‘exactly the kind of stable income producing high-quality asset with long-term growth potential that we were looking for’, CEO says
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 3:23pm, 27 Jul, 2020

