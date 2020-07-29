A hotel staff in surgical mask at The Peninsula Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Hong Kong’s hotel industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with tourist arrivals to the city falling to zero. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s loss-making hotels seek complete rates exemption as coronavirus crushes tourism industry
- The hotel owners’ association wants the Rating and Valuation Department to waive the rates for next three quarters up to March
- Hotel owners will send a letter to Chief Executive Carrie Lam explaining the situation and also hope to meet her in person
