The site on Ma Wo Road , pictured, will be developed into more than 1,000 flats. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
National security law prompts more mainland firms to bid for Hong Kong land as China Vanke unit wins residential plot in Tai Po

  • The prediction by surveyors comes after a consortium including mainland giant China Vanke won a plot in Tai Po earmarked for over 1,000 flats
  • Mainland Chinese developers are likely to become more active buyers of Hong Kong land as local rivals back off amid political turmoil and recession
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:15am, 30 Jul, 2020

