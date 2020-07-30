The site on Ma Wo Road , pictured, will be developed into more than 1,000 flats. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
National security law prompts more mainland firms to bid for Hong Kong land as China Vanke unit wins residential plot in Tai Po
- The prediction by surveyors comes after a consortium including mainland giant China Vanke won a plot in Tai Po earmarked for over 1,000 flats
- Mainland Chinese developers are likely to become more active buyers of Hong Kong land as local rivals back off amid political turmoil and recession
