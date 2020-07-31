Shoppers on face masks walk through a virtually deserted Harbour City shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Owners of Times Square, Fashion Walk malls report big losses as Covid-19 crisis prompts desperate plea for rent relief from tenants
- ‘I have never seen a time like this,’ says property mogul Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung, which owns the Fashion Walk and Peak Galleria shopping centres
- Stephen Ng, chairman of Wharf Reic, said landlords are struggling as badly as tenants during the Covid-19 crisis after shops, restaurants and cinemas called for help
