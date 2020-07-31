Up to 1,400 people registered to bid for 160 apartments at Wheelock Properties’ Koko Hills project at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on 11 July 2020. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s June home prices rise to 10-month high as buyers defy coronavirus in search for safe haven assets
- June’s index of used homes edged up by 0.1 per cent to 386.1, according to figures by the Rating and Valuation Department
- Buoyant home prices have helped to halt the slide of mortgage borrowers into negative equity
Topic | Hong Kong property
