Hong Kong’s homebuyers defy 11 days of triple-digit coronavirus cases to snap up Henderson’s Seacoast Royale flats in Tuen Mun

  • Henderson Land Development sold 181 flats out of the 185 units offered at its Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun as at 7:10pm, agents said
  • As many as 8,563 registrations of intent were received, which means an average of 46 people put down deposits to qualify to bid for each of the flats on offer
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:16pm, 1 Aug, 2020

Potential buyers line up at the sales office of Henderson Land Development’s Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun on 1 August 2020 to bid for the first 185 flats at the project. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
