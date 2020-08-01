Potential buyers line up at the sales office of Henderson Land Development’s Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun on 1 August 2020 to bid for the first 185 flats at the project. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers defy 11 days of triple-digit coronavirus cases to snap up Henderson’s Seacoast Royale flats in Tuen Mun
- Henderson Land Development sold 181 flats out of the 185 units offered at its Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun as at 7:10pm, agents said
- As many as 8,563 registrations of intent were received, which means an average of 46 people put down deposits to qualify to bid for each of the flats on offer
Topic | Weekend Property
