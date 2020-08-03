In the first six months total sales of new flats fell 24.7 per cent to 6,458 deals from the previous half, according to government data. Photo: Xiaomei ChenIn the first six months total sales of new flats fell 24.7 per cent to 6,458 deals from the previous half, according to government data. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong property deals expected to fall 10 per cent in August, with second-hand home sales plunging by a fifth, as Covid-19 risk rattles buyers, sellers

  • Social-distancing measures and fear of infection have prevented buyers from viewing used homes on the market, say agents
  • Home prices, however, are unlikely to drop significantly as interest rates remain low, says Eric Tso of mReferral
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:55am, 3 Aug, 2020

