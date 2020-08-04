Hong Kong’s parking bays are famous for changing hands at mind-boggling prices. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s plan to add more car parks won’t resolve shortage, exorbitant prices of spaces in near term analysts warn
- Property agents are sceptical about proposals to increase provision of parking spaces
- City is famous for the eye-watering price tags on residential parking bays, with one selling for a world-record US$969,000 last year
Topic | Hong Kong property
