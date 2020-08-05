A person wearing a protective mask pushes a stroller past residential buildings near the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Photo: BloombergA person wearing a protective mask pushes a stroller past residential buildings near the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Hong Kong’s pre-owned home sales dry up, forcing many owners to settle for losses as capital shifts to new abodes

  • Five flats changed hands across 10 major housing estates in the city on Saturday, the lowest weekend transaction rate in six months, according to data by Midland Realty
  • A separate data set by Ricacorp Properties reported 93 sales across 50 estates last week, for the lowest rate since February
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:42am, 5 Aug, 2020

