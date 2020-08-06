A scene in Pengjiang district, Jiangmen city, part of the Greater Bay Area plan in China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Explainer |
Jiangmen, a Greater Bay Area laggard, counts casino tycoon, ex-NBA star and Hong Kong movie icons as investors, benefactors
- Jiangmen has the second lowest GDP per capita among 11 Greater Bay Area cities, just ahead of Zhaoqing
- City is ancestral home to casino billionaire Lui Che-woo, Lee Kum Kee’s family business and Hong Kong movie stars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat
Topic | Greater Bay Area
A scene in Pengjiang district, Jiangmen city, part of the Greater Bay Area plan in China. Photo: Shutterstock Images