Potential buyers gathered at the sales office for CK Asset Holdings’ Sea To Sky development in July. Photo: Nora Tam
Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison, CK Asset first-half profits hit as coronavirus pandemic weighs on businesses

  • CK Hutchison’s first-half profit declined 29 per cent as retail business hit by declining foot traffic, store closures
  • CK Asset’s underlying profit fell 35.5 per cent from a year earlier because of lower property sales and pub closures in the UK
Chad BrayPearl Liu
Chad Bray and Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:49pm, 6 Aug, 2020

