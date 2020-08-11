Properties featured in movies such as James Bond's “No Time to Die” and Eddie Redmayne's “The Theory of Everything” are up for sale in London. Photo: Handout
Business

London’s MI6 penthouse in James Bond movie, converted flats showcased in Eddie Redmayne’s Oscar-winning film, are looking for wealthy buyers

  • Russian owner seeks buyer for Whitehall Court penthouse in London with a US$7.2 million price tag
  • The Sloane Building, a former school whose classrooms were featured in The Theory of Everything, is on the market for £18.5 million
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:37am, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Properties featured in movies such as James Bond's “No Time to Die” and Eddie Redmayne's “The Theory of Everything” are up for sale in London. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE