New York bore the brunt of the decline in Chinese real estate investment, followed by Los Angeles and Chicago. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Chinese purchases of US property slump amid Covid-19 pandemic, with rising political tension set to damp sentiment further
- Chinese purchases of US property priced at US$2.5 million and above sink by about two-thirds through June due to pandemic, political tension
- Mainlanders’ acquisition of residential real estate will decline by as much as 50 per cent for the whole year, Knight Frank analyst predicts
