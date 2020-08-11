New York bore the brunt of the decline in Chinese real estate investment, followed by Los Angeles and Chicago. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Chinese purchases of US property slump amid Covid-19 pandemic, with rising political tension set to damp sentiment further

  • Chinese purchases of US property priced at US$2.5 million and above sink by about two-thirds through June due to pandemic, political tension
  • Mainlanders’ acquisition of residential real estate will decline by as much as 50 per cent for the whole year, Knight Frank analyst predicts
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Aug, 2020

