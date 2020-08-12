An external view of the Huafa Yuetiandi real estate project in Zhuhai city's Hangqin district. Photo: Handout
For 14 Hong Kong investors, their Hengqin dream homes, with a single toilet between 14 flats, do not live up to the advertising
- The Huafa Yuetiandi, a six-storey tower and part of a multiphase project by Huafa Industrial Zhuhai, was marketed as a commercial-residential mixed use project
- At least 14 Hong Kong buyers were enraged when they received their purchase agreement showing their property to be strictly for commercial use, with one shared toilet between 14 units
Topic | China property
