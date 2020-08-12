An external view of the Huafa Yuetiandi real estate project in Zhuhai city's Hangqin district. Photo: Handout
Business

For 14 Hong Kong investors, their Hengqin dream homes, with a single toilet between 14 flats, do not live up to the advertising

  • The Huafa Yuetiandi, a six-storey tower and part of a multiphase project by Huafa Industrial Zhuhai, was marketed as a commercial-residential mixed use project
  • At least 14 Hong Kong buyers were enraged when they received their purchase agreement showing their property to be strictly for commercial use, with one shared toilet between 14 units
Topic |   China property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An external view of the Huafa Yuetiandi real estate project in Zhuhai city's Hangqin district. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE