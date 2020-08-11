Jiangmen, in China’s southern Guangdong province, is one of the 11 cities that form the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Jiangmen’s housing sector has scope for growth, but its ‘minor’ status puts in the shade of other Greater Bay Area cities, analysts say
- One analyst expects Jiangmen’s home prices to be aided by relaxed buying restrictions and economic recovery after the coronavirus outbreak
- Other market observers expect Jiangmen’s home prices to see steady growth, but not to the extent seen in other smaller tier bay area cities of Zhongshan and Zhuhai
Topic | China property
Jiangmen, in China’s southern Guangdong province, is one of the 11 cities that form the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock Images