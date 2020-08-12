In Hong Kong, the total transaction value of homes in the New Territories in the first seven months outpaced the central areas of the city for the first time since 2000. Photo: AP Photo
As coronavirus makes work from home the new normal, Hong Kong homebuyers favour New Territories, study shows
- The total transactions for homes in the New Territories amounted to HK$174 billion in the first seven months of the year, 6.1 per cent higher than the HK$164 billion recorded on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon
- Coronavirus seen as one of the reasons for homebuyers’ shift to bigger homes and open spaces in outlying areas of cities such as Hong Kong, Singapore and New York
Topic | Hong Kong property
